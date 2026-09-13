(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to wait until next year before opening talks with Virgil van Dijk over his future, leaving the captain facing an important final stretch of the season.



The 35-year-old remains one of Liverpool’s most important players and continues to lead Andoni Iraola’s defence, but his current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

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Rather than rushing into another extension, the club appear ready to assess his performances, fitness and role before deciding whether to offer fresh terms.

Liverpool will wait before opening Van Dijk talks

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have postponed discussions over a new contract until 2027.

There is no suggestion that the club want Van Dijk to leave immediately, but his age means Liverpool must balance loyalty to one of their greatest modern defenders with the need to plan for the future.

That succession process has already started.

Liverpool brought in Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona during the summer and also added Jeremy Jacquet to Iraola’s defensive options after Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson departed.

Reuters reported in August that Van Dijk himself acknowledged Liverpool’s new-look defence would need time to develop chemistry, particularly with Araujo and Jacquet adjusting to new partnerships.

The Dutchman remains first choice and captain, but the club are clearly preparing for a future beyond him.

Reds are right not to rush Van Dijk decision

Liverpool’s approach is understandable.

Van Dijk’s reputation should not automatically guarantee another long contract, particularly when he will turn 36 before the start of next season.

At the same time, replacing his leadership and defensive intelligence will not be simple.

Araujo has started extremely well, while Jacquet represents a younger long-term option, but neither has yet shown they can completely replace what Van Dijk brings over an entire season.

That is why waiting makes sense.

Liverpool can spend the next few months assessing whether Van Dijk still performs at an elite level while also judging how quickly the younger defenders develop around him.

If he remains one of Iraola’s most reliable players, a short extension would be logical.

But if signs of decline become more obvious, Liverpool must be prepared to move on rather than allowing sentiment to dictate the decision.

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