West Ham star already talking about future transfers to “even bigger club”

Edvin Austbo playing for West Ham. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Edvin Austbo is a new addition to English football, but he’s determined to make a big name for himself with his performances.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Edvin Austbo is hardly a big name – in fact, even among football fans he remains almost a complete unknown. But he believes in his own potential, and thinks he’s going right to the top.

The striker moved to West Ham in the summer, and has already made an impact. He picked up a goal and assist from the bench against Derby, which earned him a starting spot a few days later against Bolton.

He looks set to be a key player for the Hammers as they try to make an immediate return to the Premier League, but it sounds like he’s already set his sights higher than that. The forward’s comments this week were a little worrying for Hammers fans who want the young Norwegian to stick around.

Attacker already talking about a post-West Ham future

“I’d like to play for an even bigger club in the future, even though West Ham is huge,” he said to Aftenblad in his native country.

“The goal is to become so good that they have to sell me. But first, we’re going to achieve a few things here along the way.”

You can’t knock his ambition – but you can perhaps question the wisdom of saying it so openly just after arriving to play for a new team.

Most football fans accept that this is the reality – even players at the top teams in the Premier League sometimes push to move to Madrid or Barcelona – you just don’t need to hear it out loud.