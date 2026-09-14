(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a hugely frustrating 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford, despite playing against ten men for most of the Manchester derby.



Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute, but Erling Haaland still struck the winner on the hour mark. United dominated several statistical categories without turning that advantage into goals, leaving Michael Carrick with plenty to think about.

According to Sofascore, United had 55% possession and 16 shots, compared with City’s six.

1. Man United lack ruthless edge

United’s biggest problem was obvious: they simply did not make their pressure count.

They attempted 16 shots, but only three were on target, while nine went wide and four were blocked.

Their 0.95 expected goals (xG) also showed that much of the attacking play failed to produce genuinely high-quality chances.

2. Failing against 10 men is a major concern

Man City played with ten men from the 23rd minute, meaning United had a numerical advantage for more than an hour.

Yet City remained organised and even scored the winner while short-handed.

Man United completed 472 passes to City’s 396 and registered 51 final-third entries, but possession rarely translated into decisive football.

3. Kobbie Mainoo continues to impress

One major positive was Kobbie Mainoo.

The midfielder completed an outstanding 65 of his 67 passes, created three chances and hit the woodwork.

His performance demonstrated the composure and technical ability United increasingly need in midfield.

4. Man United’s final ball wasn’t good enough

United repeatedly reached promising areas but wasted too many deliveries.

They completed only six of their 26 crosses, while their expected goals on target stood at just 0.28.

That statistic perhaps best illustrates the problem: United were getting shots away, but very few truly threatened Gianluigi Donnarumma.

5. City showed the mentality that United need

The biggest difference was efficiency.

City managed only six shots and two on target, yet Haaland converted the moment that mattered.

He produced 0.75 xG from two shots and scored his ninth Manchester derby goal.

United even outran City, 107.8km to 102.9km but City’s organisation, discipline and ruthlessness

proved more important.

United worked hard, but this derby showed that effort alone will not close the gap.

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