Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle United’s disastrous first half against Leeds United

Newcastle United FC
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Alan Shearer
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are up against Leeds United in the Premier League today, and they are 3-0 down after the first half.

Lewis Miley (own goal), Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the three goals for Leeds United, and Newcastle have been completely outplayed.

Newcastle deliver poor display vs Leeds

Newcastle have struggled to control the game in the middle of the park, and Leeds United have enjoyed most of the possession so far. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can turn things around in the second half.

It has been a poor start to the Premier League season for them, and Matthias Jaissle will have to sort it out quickly. Newcastle will be hoping to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League table this season. So far, the newly appointed Newcastle manager has been tactically outplayed in the first few weeks of the season, and he will need to make the necessary changes if Newcastle United are to turn things around.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be delighted with their first-half performance and will look to build on it in the second half as well. They are fully aware that Newcastle have been vulnerable and are there to take advantage.

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Alan Shearer delivers Newcastle verdict

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has now reacted to the performance of his former club in the first half. He has labelled it as an embarrassing display from Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds United can increase their advantage in the second half and pile further misery on Newcastle United.

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