(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has posted a blunt seven-word message on Instagram following the Reds’ frustrating 0-0 draw against Fulham at Anfield.

Liverpool struggled to break down a resilient Fulham defence and were forced to settle for a point, with Mac Allister appearing to sum up the mood inside the dressing room after the final whistle.

Alexis Mac Allister sends message after Fulham draw

The Argentina World Cup winner shared a post on his Instagram story shortly after the match, writing:

“Not enough. Heads down and keep working.”

Alexis Mac Allister on Instagram ?? “Noe enough. Head down and keep working.” pic.twitter.com/mMXYw7cy7u — centrekop. (@centrekop) September 13, 2026

Mac Allister was introduced in the 59th minute and played the final 31 minutes as Liverpool searched desperately for a late winner.

His short but telling message underlined the disappointment surrounding another dropped two points at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated periods of the contest but were unable to find the breakthrough against a disciplined Fulham side.

Mac Allister’s introduction was part of the attempt to change the game in the second half, but the midfielder could not help Liverpool find a winning goal.

The result will be particularly frustrating after Liverpool’s midweek European victory over Atlético Madrid, with their domestic form proving far less convincing.

Liverpool facing early-season frustration under Andoni Iraola

The draw highlights the difficult start Andoni Iraola has experienced since taking charge at Liverpool.

The new manager is still attempting to establish his preferred system and integrate summer arrivals, including Bradley Barcola, into the team.

Liverpool have shown flashes of quality but have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, with three draws leaving them behind early pace-setters Arsenal and Manchester City.

Iraola will now be looking for a response from his players as Liverpool attempt to turn their promising performances into victories.

Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future remains uncertain

Mac Allister’s message also comes at a time when questions remain over his long-term future at Anfield.

The 27-year-old recently admitted he was “very sad” that Liverpool had not offered him a contract extension, despite reported interest from major European clubs during the summer.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Mac Allister has continued to insist on his commitment to Liverpool while uncertainty over his contract situation persists.

His latest Instagram post offered a glimpse into the midfielder’s frustration after another disappointing result, with Mac Allister making clear that Liverpool must improve quickly.