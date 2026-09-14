(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Roma midfielder Manu Kone when the January transfer window opens, but they may now have Liverpool to contend with.



The France international was one of Chelsea’s main midfield targets late in the summer after Enzo Fernandez completed his £125 million move to Manchester City.

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A deal ultimately failed to materialise, but the Blues have not abandoned their interest and could make another attempt in January.

Liverpool are also monitoring Kone as Andoni Iraola considers strengthening his midfield options.

Chelsea planning fresh move in January

According to Tuttomercato, Chelsea are ready to return for the 25-year-old when the market reopens.

The Blues made a serious attempt to sign Kone during the final days of the summer window, with a proposal reportedly worth around €60 million.

The move was closer than initially believed. L’Equipe reported that Roma and Chelsea had effectively reached an agreement over a €60m transfer, while Kone had already spoken with Xabi Alonso and was excited by the possibility of moving to the Premier League.

Roma ultimately blocked the deal because they were unable to secure a suitable replacement.

Liverpool have since entered the picture, with Kone viewed as a potential addition for 2027 after impressing for France during the World Cup.

He remains under contract with Roma until 2029, giving the Serie A club a strong negotiating position.

Blues need a midfielder more than Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest is significant, but Chelsea arguably have the stronger reason to move quickly.

The sale of Fernandez left a noticeable gap in Alonso’s midfield, and Chelsea then failed to complete deals for either Kone or Monaco’s Lamine Camara before the deadline.

Kone would offer the physicality and ball-winning ability Chelsea currently lack when Moises Caicedo is unavailable. He is also comfortable carrying possession through midfield, making him more than simply a defensive option.

Liverpool can afford to be more patient. They already have several established midfielders and appear to be planning strategically for the future rather than solving an immediate crisis.

Chelsea do not have that luxury.

If Roma become more open to selling in January and can finally line up a replacement, the Blues should be ready to act decisively.

Update: Chelsea join race for midfielder who “nearly agreed” Man United transfer