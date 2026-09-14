Pierre Sage managing Crystal Palace. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has come under scrutiny following the club’s difficult start to the Premier League season.

Despite growing concerns, the Eagles are not considering a change in the dugout and remain prepared to give the Frenchman time to implement his ideas, as per Football Insider.

Pierre Sage retains Crystal Palace backing

Crystal Palace have conceded 11 goals in their opening four league matches, and their defensive displays have raised plenty of questions.

The latest setback came against Ipswich Town, with the Eagles suffering a 3-2 defeat after conceding a late goal. Their defensive problems are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, but the club is understood to recognise that Sage has faced a difficult set of circumstances.

Maxence Lacroix’s departure during the summer left a significant gap in the squad, while Axel Disasi and Honest Ahanor arrived on loan as part of the defensive rebuild.

Sage has also had to cope with a disrupted pre-season, with several Palace players involved at the World Cup before returning to club duty.

Crystal Palace must improve defensively

While the club remain patient with Sage, there is an expectation that results and performances will improve over the coming weeks.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Palace have enough positives to build on, but he has warned that the defensive problems cannot continue indefinitely.

The Eagles showed attacking quality during their victory over Fulham, but conceding two or three goals regularly will make it extremely difficult for them to achieve their ambitions this season.

Sage will now need to find a solution quickly and establish greater defensive stability.

For now, Crystal Palace are willing to stand by their manager. However, continued defensive problems could increase the pressure on Sage, particularly if results fail to improve.

The coming weeks could therefore prove crucial for the Frenchman as he looks to convince the Palace hierarchy he can turn the situation around.