Haaland sends message to Man United with one word post on social media

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland appeared to enjoy Manchester City’s latest derby victory, with the striker posting a simple message on social media after scoring the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



City claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory , despite playing with ten men for more than an hour following Phil Foden’s first-half red card.

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Haaland eventually decided the contest in the 60th minute before later rubbing salt into United’s wounds with a post from inside their own stadium.

Haaland posts from Old Trafford after beating Man United

Following the final whistle, Haaland uploaded a selfie from the Old Trafford pitch to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Norwegian could be seen wearing his Manchester City shirt with the empty stands behind him, accompanying the picture with just one word:

“Nice.”

It was a typically understated message from Haaland, but the timing and location ensured it carried considerably more meaning.

City had just defeated their biggest local rivals on their own ground despite being reduced to ten men in the 23rd minute, making the victory particularly satisfying for the visitors.

Haaland was once again the decisive figure. His goal arrived after Josko Gvardiol delivered the ball into the area, with the striker converting following a lengthy VAR check.

According to Man City’s official match report, it was Haaland’s ninth goal in Manchester derbies.

Erling Haaland has put Manchester City ahead in the derby after a VAR check ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V0DCwryhFy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Norwegian continues to haunt City’s arch rivals

The result only strengthens Haaland’s impressive record in this fixture.

The 26-year-old has developed a habit of producing decisive moments against United since arriving in England, and his latest goal was arguably one of his most important.

City had been forced onto the back foot after Foden’s dismissal, while United twice hit the woodwork through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo. However, Haaland needed only one major opportunity to make the difference.

His post-match reaction also summed up the confidence currently surrounding him. Rather than delivering a lengthy celebration or message, Haaland simply posted himself standing on United’s pitch after scoring the winning goal.

For Man United supporters, the image will sting almost as much as the result itself.

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