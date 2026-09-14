ESPN pundit tells Liverpool to give up on £100m sunk cost starter who is dragging the team down

Florian Wirtz reacts during Liverpool's defeat against Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Stevie Nicol has said on ESPN that he simply wouldn’t play Florian Wirtz. More and more people are starting to agree.

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The problem with extremely expensive signings is that, not only do they sometimes not work out, but also that their fee demands you bend over backwards to do all you can to fit them in.

Often that ends up costing the team far more in the long run. We’ve seen it with countless big names at Chelsea and Man U – now we’re seeing at Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz was a hugely expensive and exciting signing, but at this point he’s had more than a year and he’s not producing. No combination of teammates seems to work for him. Some pundits have given up on the idea of him ever fitting in.

Pundit gives up on Wirtz after year of struggles

“He’s [Wirtz] not part of my front four,” European Cup winner Steve Nicol said on ESPN afterhis old team’s latest poor result.

“Listen, in my opinion, Wirtz had his best game for Liverpool in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but that’s one game in how many? Then Saturday [he had] a fair bit of the ball, but again nothing much to talk about with it.”

He then named his ideal Liverpool attacking four, with Wirtz excluded.

At some point the Reds are going to have to cut their losses. Everyone hoped that the arrival of Andoni Iraola would help, and in the future it may well do. But right now Wirtz is dragging the whole team down with him as he struggles