Former Man U manager getting blame for transfer decision which affected Aston Villa

Ruben Amorim arriving ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

AC Milan have a lot of work to do to get up to speed this season, and a major question mark is over their wing backs.

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One of this summer’s minor transfer sagas involved Pervis Estupinan, whom AC Milan were close to selling to Aston Villa.

Both clubs had agreed it – but incoming Milan coach Ruben Amorim vetoed the deal. So far, it’s not proving a popular decision. The 2-2 draw with Lazio saw Diego Moreira come on to save the day with two late goals. But part of the reason Milan were in that hole to start with was some terrible defending on the Lazio goal by Estupinan.

Manager gets blowback for transfer decision

“You know, Moreira played poorly in Turin against Juve. I read this take, I listened to it. You know, ‘he played poorly, so we prefer to put Estupinian’, who Milan had practically sold to Aston Villa, then regretted it. Things changed, he never went to Aston Villa,” Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla said in quotes picked up by SportWitness.

“But Estupinian is asleep [on the defending for the goal], wake him up because he’s asleep, he’s asleep. It’s not the first time they’ve come up behind him, but he doesn’t even notice. It’s a reckless choice by Amorim .”

So now not only is Estupinan getting blame, Amorim is getting flak for backing the former Brighton man. It sounds like Aston Villa may have dodged a bullet in the end anyway. Both he and Moreira offer a lot going forward as wing backs, but are suspect defensively. Amorim faces a hard season of decisions there, then.