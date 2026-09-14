“We have to adapt” – Chelsea player let down by his teammates calls for immediate improvement

Joao Pedro celebrates a goal for Chelsea against Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Joao Pedro has bemoaned more careless play from Chelsea as the Blues dropped more points on Saturday.

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Chelsea have a new manager and a lot of new players, but their problems seem to have remained the same.

They can score goals, they look great in attack, and at times are irresistible. But they remain very fragile, both defensively and mentally.

Saturday’s game against Hull should have been an easy win, especially after they look the lead. But instead another defensive disaster cost them.

Joao Pedro frustrated by “tough game” and dropped points

“We have to adapt quickly, as soon as possible, because we know how the Premier League is. If you drop points, in the end it will be difficult to recover. We need to adapt quickly because if you want to compete, you have to improve on that,” striker Joao Pedro said in quotes on the club’s official website.

“We knew if they got in front they were going to sit at the back and wait for us to come and play for the counter-attack. It was a tough game.

“In the end, we could get one point, but like I said, we need to improve and I think we’re going to improve soon.”

It must be especially frustrating for Joao Pedro because he’s doing all he can at the other end. He just won the August player of the month award in the Premier League for his exceptional start to the season, and he started September by banging in another goal in the draw on Saturday.

If his teammates can just get to his level, Chelsea will really be competing at the top.