Liverpool could smash transfer record with £130m move for Premier League player

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already looking ahead to the 2027 summer transfer window, with Bournemouth attacker Rayan emerging as a potentially huge target for Andoni Iraola’s side.



The 20-year-old Brazilian has quickly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young forwards, and Liverpool’s interest could eventually lead to another blockbuster deal.

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However, prising him away from Bournemouth would not come cheaply, with a £130 million release clause set to become active next summer.

Liverpool keeping close watch on Rayan

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are monitoring Rayan closely and could consider activating his £130m release clause in 2027.

A move at that price would potentially set another new transfer record for Liverpool, highlighting just how highly the Brazilian is rated.

One major factor is Iraola’s relationship with the player. The Liverpool boss worked with Rayan during his time at Bournemouth and is understood to be a big admirer of the forward’s ability.

Rayan joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama and made an immediate impression in England.

As per UOL, he produced five goals and two assists in 15 Premier League appearances during his first campaign and helped Bournemouth secure European qualification.

His performances have also pushed him into the Brazil senior setup, further strengthening his reputation as one of the country’s brightest emerging attackers.

£130m is huge but Rayan fits the future at Anfield

Spending £130m on a player who will only be 21 next summer would obviously represent a major gamble, even for a club with Liverpool’s resources.

However, Rayan’s profile makes the interest understandable. He is quick, physically strong and capable of operating from the right wing or through the middle. That versatility could become particularly valuable as Liverpool continue reshaping their attack.

The Iraola connection should not be underestimated either. Managers often prefer players who already understand their tactical demands, and Rayan would arrive knowing exactly what his former Bournemouth coach expects.

Liverpool should not rush into paying the release clause simply because it exists.

Another strong season, though, could make £130m look less outrageous in an increasingly inflated transfer market.

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