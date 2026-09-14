Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to reports via SportWitness, the 22-year-old was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise. He has recently been linked with Manchester United, and it seems Liverpool have now entered the race. Liverpool could use more depth at left-back.

Alejandro Balde attracts Liverpool interest

Milos Kerkez has not been at his best, and the Hungarian could do with more competition. Balde could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular Premier League football could bring out the best in him.

The report further claims that Liverpool could have an advantage over Manchester United in the race to sign the player. They have recently signed Ronald Araujo from Barcelona on loan, and the two clubs share an amicable relationship. It could help them get a deal for the 22-year-old left-back across the line.

Ideally, Liverpool should look to invest in a right-back as well. They have not been able to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold properly, and players like Jeremie Frimpong have been quite underwhelming. It remains to be seen who they sign.

Balde’s future at Barcelona

He has struggled for opportunities at Barcelona, and he will be hoping to leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January. At 22, he will not want to sit on the bench at the Spanish club. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. If Liverpool can provide him with the platform he needs, it could be the ideal move for him.