Milos Kerkez of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manu Kone has been linked with a move away from AS Roma in recent months.

The French international was linked with multiple Premier League clubs during the summer window, but the move ultimately did not work out. Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing, and they will now face competition from Liverpool.

Manu Kone attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool could use more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and a report in the Daily Star claims they have the strongest interest in the French International right now. They have already made enquiries to sign the French international, and they are determined to make a move for him in the coming months.

Liverpool sanctioned Curtis Jones’s departure during the summer transfer window, but they did not replace him properly.

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and Kone should prove to be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He has the physicality and defensive cover to succeed in English football as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more defensive cover in the midfield as well. They sanctioned the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, and they need to replace him properly. They were heavily linked with Lamine Camara. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for the Senegal international.

Where does Kone’s future lie?

Kone has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and the opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Roma will not want to lose easily, and Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. He has been a key player for the Italian club since joining them.