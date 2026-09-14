Man U willing to give Michael Carrick time because of their main transfer failure this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man U have made a slow start to the season, but Michael Carrick still has the support of the club says Fabrizio Romano.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Manchester United’s eleven men were beaten by Manchester City’s ten on Sunday, not a great look for their manager.

But Fabrizio Romano continues to insist that the new United boss has the club’s full backing.

“Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick,” Romano said in quotes picked up by TeamTalk.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick. They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break. So that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

Man U know they failed Carrick in crucial area

Apparently part of the reason that Man U are so determined to back Carrick is that they know they let him down to some degree this summer:

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back. They tried. It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“United didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’ They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

Having failed him in that way, they’re even more willing to be understanding about his teething troubles at the start of the new season.