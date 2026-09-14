Man United and Liverpool dealt transfer blow in pursuit of 26-year-old Frenchman

(Photos by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool may both have to rethink their January defensive plans, with Juventus reportedly unwilling to entertain offers for Pierre Kalulu midway through the season.



The 26-year-old France international has become an important figure in Turin, and interest from the Premier League appears to be growing.

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United are believed to be particularly keen, while Liverpool are also among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Juventus do not want a January sale

According to the Manchester Evening News, Juventus are not prepared to sell Kalulu during the January transfer window despite reported interest from both Man United and Liverpool.

That stance represents a setback for the two English giants, especially United, who continue to assess ways of strengthening their defence.

Kalulu’s versatility is a major part of his appeal. The former AC Milan defender can operate as a centre-back or right-back, making him particularly useful for clubs looking for tactical flexibility rather than a specialist in just one position.

There has also been fresh reporting suggesting United’s interest is serious.

GOAL reported that Man United have sent scouts to Italy to watch Kalulu, while Liverpool and Tottenham are also among his Premier League admirers.

Juventus reportedly valued him at around €50 million during the summer.

Man United need Kalulu more than Liverpool

From a Man United perspective, Kalulu would make plenty of sense.

Michael Carrick’s side have already shown defensive vulnerability early this season, and adding a mobile, experienced defender capable of covering multiple positions could address more than one problem at once.

Liverpool’s interest is also understandable, but their need may be slightly less urgent depending on how their current defensive options develop over the coming months.

The biggest obstacle is Juventus’ position. Kalulu is considered one of Luciano Spalletti’s trusted defenders, and selling an important starter in January would make little sporting sense unless an exceptional offer arrived.

That could force United and Liverpool into a waiting game. A fee around €50m would already represent a significant investment, and Juventus may demand even more if approached halfway through the campaign.

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