Why Man United missed out on the opportunity to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United explored a summer move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as Michael Carrick searched for a long-term solution on the left side of his defence, but the two clubs wanted very different deals.



United were interested in taking the 22-year-old on loan, potentially with a future purchase mechanism, while Barcelona were only prepared to seriously consider a permanent sale.

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Balde ultimately remained at Camp Nou, although his difficult start to the new season means United may have reason to continue monitoring him.

Man United wanted Balde loan but Barca demanded €40m

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United were one of the clubs informed about Balde’s availability during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

However, United only wanted a loan agreement, while Barcelona were prepared to sanction a permanent departure for around €40 million.

No suitable offer arrived, and Balde himself preferred to stay in Spain and fight for his position under Hansi Flick rather than push for an exit.

That decision has not yet resulted in more opportunities.

As it stands, Balde has failed to play a single minute across Barcelona’s opening five competitive matches. AS reported that Xavi Espart has moved ahead of him in the left-back pecking order, while Joao Cancelo has also been used there.

The report adds that Balde could reconsider his situation in January if his playing time does not improve.

United should keep watching the situation

For Man United, that development is worth paying attention to.

Carrick entered the season without the specialist long-term left-back he wanted after Newcastle refused to sell Lewis Hall, while United also explored Adrien Truffert and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Balde offers a different opportunity.

At 22, he fits United’s recent preference for younger players with significant room to develop. His speed and willingness to carry the ball forward could also give Carrick greater attacking threat from left-back.

The key issue is price. United were sensible not to pay €40m simply because Barcelona preferred a permanent sale. But if Balde remains outside Flick’s plans, Barcelona’s negotiating position could weaken by January or next summer.

United should therefore keep the door open.

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