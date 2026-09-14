Man United star Bruno Fernandes struggled vs Man City despite decent stats

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United needed their captain to take control of Sunday’s Manchester derby, particularly after Manchester City were reduced to ten men.



Instead, Bruno Fernandes produced plenty of tidy possession but very little that decisively changed the game.

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United lost 1-0 at Old Trafford, despite Phil Foden being sent off in the 23rd minute.

According to Opta Analyst, United managed 16 shots to City’s six, but produced only three efforts on target and just 0.95 expected goals.

Bruno Fernandes had the ball but not decisive moments

On paper, some of Fernandes’ numbers were respectable.

Sofascore recorded him completing 51 of 57 passes, creating two chances and producing 0.21 expected assists (xA). He was even given a 7.5 rating, the highest among United players.

However, those statistics do not tell the full story.

For a player operating as United’s main creative figure against ten men, two key passes simply were not enough. Fernandes finished without a goal or assist and failed to provide the killer ball that United desperately needed once City dropped into a compact defensive shape.

United completed 472 passes, made 51 entries into the final third and had 27 touches inside City’s box, but their captain was unable to turn that territorial dominance into a decisive attacking moment.

Mainoo & Haaland were better than Man United captain

Fernandes’ influence also looked limited when compared with other players.

Kobbie Mainoo completed an outstanding 65 of 67 passes, created three chances, one more than Fernandes and hit the post.

Marcus Rashford also struck the woodwork, while Bryan Mbeumo forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a crucial late save.

At the other end, Erling Haaland demonstrated exactly what decisive influence looks like. He had only 30 touches and two shots, but scored the winning goal and generated 0.75 xG by himself.

That contrast is difficult to ignore.

Fernandes was involved in United’s build-up, but United did not need safe circulation from their captain. They needed invention, urgency and a match-winning contribution.

With City playing more than an hour with ten men, this was the kind of occasion where Fernandes should have taken responsibility and dictated the final third.

Instead, United’s most influential attacking player finished the derby with plenty of passes but no goal, no assist and ultimately no decisive impact.

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