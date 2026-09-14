Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco.

The player was locked in talks with Inter Milan, but those discussions have now stalled, according to Hooligan Soccer. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties can get the deal done in the coming months.

Federico Dimarco attracts Manchester United interest

Manchester United could use more depth in the full-back areas, and Dimarco would be a very handy option for them. He has the quality and the experience to make his mark in the Premier League, and he could help Manchester United at both ends of the pitch.

The opportunity to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career could be exciting for the Italian as well. He has already proved himself at Inter Milan, and the 28-year-old could be ready for a new beginning.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on his situation. Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and they should look to replace him properly. Adding more experience and quality would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 28-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.

Dimarco is a reliable defender, but his ball-carrying ability and set-piece qualities could add a new dimension to the Manchester United or Barcelona attack.

Dimarco’s future at Inter Milan

The player’s contract with Inter Milan runs until June 2028.

The report claims that the player could cost around €50-€60 million. It seems unlikely that the interested parties will agree to pay that kind of money, and Inter Milan might have to be more reasonable with their demands.