(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City picked up a narrow win over Manchester United in the Derby on Sunday, and Phil Foden was sent off during the game.

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has now ripped into Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, labelling the Portuguese international a cheat. He claimed that Fernandes was responsible for getting the Manchester City playmaker sent off during the Manchester Derby.

Bruno Fernandes faces Gabriel Agbonlahor criticism

He said on talkSPORT: “Bruno Fernandes is a cheat. Maybe the goal (disallowed) is the karma you get for the red card!”

Manchester City eventually won the game, and Manchester United will be disappointed with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have not had the best of starts to the Premier League season. They improved under Michael Carrick last season and secured Champions League qualification. They are expected to build on it and push for trophies this year. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. They also lost the opening game of the Premier League season.

It is clear they need more quality in the side to match up with the top teams.

Fernandes’ Manchester Derby controversy

Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute of Manchester City’s 1-0 derby win over Manchester United after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes. The incident began when Fernandes appeared to kick Foden while the City midfielder was on the ground. Foden reacted by kicking Fernandes in the stomach, prompting referee Michael Oliver to show a straight red card, a decision confirmed by VAR for violent conduct.

It is clear that Foden should not have reacted the way he did, but the Manchester United midfielder did provoke him.