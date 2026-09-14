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Dan Burn has been handed an important leadership role at Newcastle United despite facing an uncertain future on the pitch.

The experienced defender was named Newcastle’s new club captain before the beginning of the season, but his importance to the team could increasingly come from off the pitch. The 34-year-old has been sidelined with an ankle injury and is yet to feature this season.

According to Football Insider, Burn is expected to see his playing time reduced under manager Matthias Jaissle, with Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw currently ahead of him in the defensive pecking order. Fabian Schar has also recently returned to full fitness after agreeing a new contract.

Dan Burn remains important to Newcastle

Burn made 44 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions last season, operating mainly as a centre-back while also filling in at left-back.

However, Newcastle have significantly lowered the average age of their squad this summer, and the club believes Burn can provide valuable experience and leadership.

The defender is also approaching the final year of his current contract, with his deal set to expire in June 2027. Newcastle are expected to discuss fresh terms with him, although any new agreement could involve Burn accepting a smaller role on the pitch.

The situation could ultimately allow the former Brighton defender to become an even more influential figure behind the scenes. His experience of playing at the highest level and his understanding of the club make him an important presence for the younger members of the squad.

Burn could play a key role off the pitch

Newcastle will need experienced players around their younger stars as Jaissle looks to build a new-look squad, and Burn could be particularly useful in that regard.

It remains to be seen how often he features once he returns from injury, but his role at St James’ Park is unlikely to diminish completely. Instead, the club captain could become increasingly important in the dressing room as Newcastle continue their transition under Jaissle.