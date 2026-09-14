Arsenal face Madueke transfer decision with two Euro giants keen on signing him

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke’s Arsenal future is already becoming a talking point ahead of the January transfer window, with Atlético Madrid and Juventus monitoring the winger’s situation closely.



The 24-year-old has struggled for regular Premier League minutes under Mikel Arteta so far this season, and that lack of involvement could open the door to a temporary move.

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Madueke remains highly rated, but with competition for attacking places fierce at the Emirates Stadium, his need for consistent football could become increasingly important over the coming months.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are monitoring Madueke

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that both Atlético Madrid and Juventus are considering potential January moves for Madueke, with loan deals, possibly including an option to buy, viewed as the most realistic formula.

No formal negotiations are said to have taken place yet, but Atlético see the England international as a player who could add pace and directness to Diego Simeone’s attack.

Juventus, meanwhile, are believed to value his ability to beat defenders one-on-one and provide greater variety on the right flank.

Madueke’s limited opportunities at Arsenal this season give some context to the speculation.

He did receive 18 minutes in Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli, suggesting Arteta still sees him as part of the squad. The Guardian’s match report also noted Madueke’s involvement from the bench in that European win.

Arsenal should be careful with a January exit

A loan could make sense from Madueke’s perspective. At 24, he is entering an important stage of his career and cannot afford to spend an entire season playing only occasional minutes.

However, Arsenal should think carefully before weakening their attacking depth midway through a campaign in which they are competing on several fronts.

Madueke offers something different: he is left-footed, quick, aggressive in one-on-one situations and comfortable driving inside from the right. Those qualities could become valuable as injuries and fixture congestion build.

A permanent sale also seems premature. With his contract running until 2030, Arsenal are under no immediate pressure to cash in.

For now, a carefully structured loan may be the most sensible compromise.

But unless Madueke’s playing time improves before January, interest from Atlético and Juventus is unlikely to disappear.

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