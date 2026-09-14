Panicking Spurs already look to January arrival of €40m striker to try and save them from scoring woes

Igor Matanovic celebrates a goal. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been linked with interest in rising force from the Bundesliga Igor Matanovic of Freiburg, who has started the season on fire.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Tottenham Hotspur broke all their club records with a vast transfer spend this summer, and of course we all know how that works out.

It’s very rare that a big spending splurge works out for a team, especially not right away. And so far, Spurs are winless in the Premier League after four games.

The solution? Spend more money, of course. TeamTalk today have a report that Roberto de Zerbi’s team are looking at Igor Matanovic, the Freiburg striker.

De Zerbi has a lot of attacking options available to him, but so far he’s got getting what he wants out of them. Dom Solanke is his main number 9, but his time at Spurs has been riddled with injury and inconsistency.

Tottenham hoping to make it to January to land striker

Matanovic has an insane six goals and two assists in his 6 appearances so far this season. Reports claim that the Croatian would cost €35m to €40m were he to move in January. If he keeps scoring at this rate, you can double that.

Would De Zerbi still be there to use him? Not if Tottenham continue in this form. There is great faith in the eccentric coach that things are going to click suddenly, but he’s also just as liable to explode.

Considering the amount of moves they made this summer, it seems crazy that by the 14th of September the club are already looking to January to fix their issues.