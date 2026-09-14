Three-man shortlist: Liverpool have plans to strengthen midfield in January window

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to strengthen their midfield in January, with Monaco star Lamine Camara among several players being monitored ahead of the winter window.



Andoni Iraola’s squad remains well stocked in central areas, but the summer departure of Curtis Jones left the Reds slightly lighter on depth.

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Liverpool chose not to sign a direct replacement before the deadline, although that could change in January as the club assess Camara alongside Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Inter Milan youngster Aleksandar Stankovic.

Liverpool considering Camara, Wharton and Stankovic

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified several midfield options as they plan their next move.

Camara appears to be one of the most realistic targets. The Senegal international came extremely close to joining Chelsea on deadline day after Monaco accepted a deal worth around €55 million, only for the transfer to collapse at the last minute.

Monaco are now reportedly willing to consider offers closer to €60m in January, while Camara remains interested in moving to the Premier League.

Liverpool have maintained contact around his situation and previously informed both the player and Monaco that they could return in 2027 if he remained in France.

Sky Sports confirmed that Chelsea had agreed a £47m transfer before Monaco pulled out of the deal, despite Camara completing a medical and being ready to sign a six-year contract.

Wharton and Stankovic remain alternatives, although both would present different financial and tactical challenges.

Camara is the priority target for the Premier League side

Liverpool do not necessarily need another midfielder immediately, but Camara makes a lot of sense.

He is only 22, already experienced at international level and possesses the energy, athleticism and ball-carrying ability that would suit Iraola’s high-intensity football.

Wharton is arguably the more proven Premier League option, but Crystal Palace are expected to demand at least £75m.

Stankovic would likely be cheaper and carries significant upside, but he is less established.

That leaves Camara somewhere in the middle: young, experienced and potentially available for a relatively clear price.

Liverpool were right not to panic after Jones left, but January could offer an opportunity they did not have in the summer.

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