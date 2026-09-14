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Brazilian defender Arthur Dias is highly rated in South America and has attracted Tottenham Hotspur’s attention.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring the progress of the 19-year-old defender after he received his senior call-up with the Brazilian national team. He has been named in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.

Arthur Dias attracts Tottenham interest

The central defender has tremendous potential and could develop into a quality performer at the highest level. Tottenham have been monitoring his progress closely, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move.

The young defender is already a key player for Athletico Paranaense, and he has made over 50 senior appearances. He has plenty of experience for a teenager, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. However, they have recently invested in multiple defenders, and the 19-year-old could struggle for first-team opportunities.

Dias cannot sit on the bench at a top club at this stage of his career. He needs regular football in order to continue his development. If Spurs cannot provide that platform, they might not be the ideal destination for him.

Dias’ future at Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense are hoping to tie the player down to a new contract. His current deal expires in 2028. A new deal could help them fetch a substantial fee for the player.

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old as well. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.