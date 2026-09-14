Tottenham and Newcastle United tracking Brazilian wonderkid Arthur Dias after senior call-up

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Roberto De Zerbi gestures during Tottenham's defeat vs Brentford
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brazilian defender Arthur Dias is highly rated in South America and has attracted Tottenham Hotspur’s attention.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring the progress of the 19-year-old defender after he received his senior call-up with the Brazilian national team. He has been named in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.

Arthur Dias attracts Tottenham interest

The central defender has tremendous potential and could develop into a quality performer at the highest level. Tottenham have been monitoring his progress closely, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move.

The young defender is already a key player for Athletico Paranaense, and he has made over 50 senior appearances. He has plenty of experience for a teenager, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. However, they have recently invested in multiple defenders, and the 19-year-old could struggle for first-team opportunities.

Dias cannot sit on the bench at a top club at this stage of his career. He needs regular football in order to continue his development. If Spurs cannot provide that platform, they might not be the ideal destination for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea
“The coach had a different idea” – £50m attacker on why his dream Chelsea move turned into a nightmare
Martin Zubimendi in action for Arsenal against Coventry City
Real Madrid already have deal agreed for Arsenal star claims Spanish journalist
Milos Kerkez of Liverpool
Liverpool make enquiries for physically imposing Chelsea target ahead of potential move

Dias’ future at Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense are hoping to tie the player down to a new contract. His current deal expires in 2028. A new deal could help them fetch a substantial fee for the player.

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old as well. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

More Stories Arthur Dias

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *