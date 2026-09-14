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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Sporting CP attacker Geny Catamo.

According to a report from Sportowy, the 25-year-old attacker has attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs, and Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation.

Geny Catamo attracts Tottenham interest

They are considering whether to contact the attacker’s representatives about a potential move. Brighton, Brentford and Sunderland are reportedly interested in the player as well.

Catamo has done quite well for the Portuguese outfit, and he has the technical attributes for English football. However, any interested party will have to pay around €40 million for his signature.

It is no secret that Spurs need more quality in the attacking unit, but the asking price could be a sticking point. They have invested a lot of money in multiple players this summer, and they will look to the 25-year-old for a reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an efficient proposal in January.

The attacker is currently in impressive form with one goal and three assists in his last five league matches. He can create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well. Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Catamo’s future at Sporting CP

With multiple clubs keeping tabs on his situation, the Portuguese outfit will look to recoup as much as possible from his departure.

The player has a contract with them until 2029, and he has a €60 million release clause. Sporting CP is under no pressure to sell him in January. It would take a substantial offer to convince them to sell a key player mid-season.