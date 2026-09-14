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Gabriel Rigg has completed a move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur, with the highly-rated youngster now set to continue his development with the north London club.

The 15-year-old defender had spent the last three years with West Ham’s academy and was regarded as an exciting prospect within the club’s youth setup. However, he has now decided to take up a new challenge with Spurs (h/t WestHamZone).

Gabriel Rigg joins Tottenham

Rigg can play centre-back or left-back, and his ability to compete above his age group has made him an interesting prospect for the future.

Tottenham have convinced the youngster to leave West Ham despite the two clubs being London rivals. The move will understandably frustrate the Hammers, who have invested heavily in their academy and have a strong record of producing first-team players.

However, Rigg may feel that Tottenham can offer him a better platform to continue his development.

The two clubs have experienced contrasting fortunes at youth level in recent seasons. West Ham’s Under-18 side finished 17th and 13th in their last two Premier League U-18 South campaigns, while Tottenham finished 11th and fourth respectively.

The difference is also noticeable at Under-21 level. West Ham dropped from fourth in Premier League 2 in the 2024/25 campaign to 13th last season, while Spurs recovered from a difficult season to finish eighth.

Rigg can now develop at Spurs

Tottenham have also started the current Premier League 2 campaign strongly, winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches.

For Rigg, the move could therefore give him the chance to test himself in a more competitive youth environment.

It remains to be seen how quickly he can progress through the Tottenham academy, but the young defender will now be hoping to establish himself as one of the club’s most promising prospects.

West Ham will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose such a highly-rated academy player to a direct rival.