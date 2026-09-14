Tottenham are looking to appoint sporting director Piero Ausilio

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham could be about to make an important addition away from the pitch, with former Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly close to joining the North London club.



The 54-year-old left Inter earlier this month after nearly three decades with the Serie A giants, and Spurs have now moved quickly to bring his experience to the Premier League.

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If the deal is completed, Ausilio is expected to begin his new role when the January transfer window opens.

Tottenham have offered Ausilio a January role

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham have offered Ausilio a position at the club starting from January, with an agreement now believed to be close.

His arrival would represent a significant appointment for Spurs given the scale of his experience in European football.

Ausilio spent around 28 years at Inter, gradually working his way through several roles before becoming sporting director and head of the technical area in 2014.

His record in Milan speaks for itself. Inter confirmed following his departure that Ausilio helped the club win nine trophies, including three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups. He was also involved during a period in which Inter reached three European finals.

That level of experience would make him one of the most decorated football executives working in the Premier League.

Spurs could be making a very smart appointment

Tottenham have spent heavily rebuilding their squad in recent windows, so bringing in someone with Ausilio’s recruitment experience could be just as important as another major player signing.

His biggest strength at Inter was helping construct competitive squads without always relying on extravagant spending.

Inter regularly combined established stars, free transfers and younger players with resale value, creating a squad capable of challenging domestically and in Europe.

That approach could suit Tottenham perfectly.

Spurs already possess a young core, but the next stage is ensuring their transfer strategy is consistent and sustainable. Ausilio has spent years identifying players who fit specific tactical systems rather than simply chasing the biggest available names.

There will naturally be questions about how quickly he can adapt to the Premier League market, but his track record suggests Tottenham are targeting genuine expertise.

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