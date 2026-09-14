Richarlison celebrates with Tottenham teammate Mohammed Kudus (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was heavily linked with an exit during the summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise. Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that the Brazilian will not play for the London club even if he is available.

Richarlison faces uncertain Tottenham future

The Italian manager is also unwilling to use the Brazilian in cup games. The player has now shared the quote from the Tottenham manager on his Instagram account with a caption that read: “Why?”

It is clear he has no future at the North London club, and the manager clearly does not fancy him. It remains to be seen whether he can secure an exit from the club in January. There is no doubt that he is a quality player on his day, and he could be a very useful option in the right team.

Tottenham have done well to improve the attacking unit this summer, and the Brazilian will struggle for opportunities if he stays at the North London club. It would be ideal for him to move on as soon as possible.

Richarlison’s Tottenham exit

Meanwhile, the manager’s comments will likely leave the player disappointed between now and the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether he can work hard in training and convince the manager to give him more opportunities.

Playing for the Premier League club will certainly keep his market value intact and help Tottenham sell him for a reasonable amount of money. If he is frozen out of the first team, the parties will look to sign him for a knockdown fee soon.