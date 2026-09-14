Liverpool’s two Van Dijk replacements clear as club debate legendary defender’s future

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil Van Dijk’s Liverpool future continues to be in question as the club debate offering him a new contract.

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Virgil Van Dijk is now 35, but he shows no signs of slowing down.

The veteran defender remains a key part of Liverpool’s team – although over the last couple of years they’ve brought in young centre backs who are preparing to take over eventually.

Both Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are among the highest rated young defenders in Europe, and will be competing to be the legendary Dutch defender’s heir.

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider had some interesting thoughts on whether this would be Van Dijk’s last year.

Liverpool continuing to prepare Van Dijk replacements

“No decision has been made either way really on Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future,” O’Rourke claimed.

“But look, Liverpool are planning for life without Van Dijk with the young signings they’ve made over the last couple of seasons.

“They’ve signed Jeremy Jacquet, who is coming into the side now, they’ve got Leoni as well, so they’re trying to build for the future with players who can develop at Liverpool.

“As long as Van Dijk is still contributing, he’s such a vital part of the team, and he’s still the club captain as well so I’m sure they won’t be rushing him out the door.

“But there are plans in place for life without him in the side, and these young players are going to have to step up.”

No matter what the decision over the former Southampton defender is, those potential replacements know they need to perform right now to show that they will be capable of taking over when he goes.