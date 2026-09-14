Wayne Rooney sends message to INEOS after Man United were beaten by Man City

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has questioned whether Manchester United did enough during the summer transfer window after Michael Carrick’s side suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.



United played against ten men for more than an hour following Phil Foden’s first-half red card, but Erling Haaland still scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute.

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The defeat leaves United with just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, while City have collected 12.

Rooney says Man United needed more quality

Speaking to BBC Sport, Rooney argued that United lacked the attacking options required to change the game and suggested the summer recruitment had not gone far enough.

He said, as reported by Metro:

“I thought Manchester United were the better team and dominated City up until half-time, but they gave away too many free-kicks and allowed the game to be slowed down, which suited City perfectly. Once City got their goal, they managed the game brilliantly, and United just couldn’t find enough quality, especially in the final third.

“Haaland’s goal should not have stood; it was offside, but as soon as City went ahead they used all their nous and game management to frustrate United. They restricted them to pretty much one chance and didn’t look in any danger at all.

“United are already eight points behind City, and Michael Carrick will be disappointed with how they’ve started, no doubt about that. There have been some good moments, but one win from four league matches tells its own story.

“When the transfer window closed, I felt United still needed better players, not only to provide competition for places and cover across all competitions, but to come on in games and provide that extra quality and change games. You were just waiting for someone to be brought on and make an impact today, but you looked at the bench, and there weren’t many attacking threats to call on. It was all a bit toothless.”

Carrick himself had publicly admitted before deadline day that United still “want” and “need” more additions.

Derby defeat strengthens Rooney’s argument

Rooney’s criticism feels particularly significant because this was exactly the sort of match where United needed their bench to make a difference.

Having a numerical advantage should have allowed Carrick to introduce fresh attacking quality and overwhelm City.

Instead, United struggled to turn possession and territory into clear chances, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo hitting the woodwork but no equaliser arriving.

Recruitment cannot explain every poor result, but the derby highlighted the difference between having a competitive starting XI and possessing a genuinely deep squad.

Rooney’s point is simple: United may have improved certain areas, but they still appear short of match-winners when Plan A fails.

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