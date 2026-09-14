Wilfried Zaha offered surprise move as former Man United winger eyes European return

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Wilfried Zaha could be handed an unexpected route back into European football, with the former Manchester United and Crystal Palace winger reportedly offered to Málaga.



The 33-year-old is currently looking for his next club after his spell with Charlotte FC came to an end earlier this summer.

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Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Zaha still carries plenty of experience and attacking quality, making him an intriguing option for a Málaga side looking for proven reinforcements.

Málaga are considering opporunity to sign Zaha

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zaha has been offered to Málaga and the Spanish club are now considering whether a deal makes sense.

The Ivory Coast international spent the last year and a half on loan at Charlotte FC from Galatasaray. Charlotte officially confirmed in May that he would leave following the expiry of his loan on June 30.

Zaha actually enjoyed a productive spell in MLS, recording 13 goals and 14 assists across 46 league and playoff appearances. Charlotte FC confirmed those figures when announcing his departure, showing that he remains capable of making a significant attacking contribution despite his age.

Málaga are exploring several experienced free-agent options as they look to strengthen their forward line. Former Man United striker Anthony Martial has also reportedly been offered to the club.

Zaha could be a smart short term gamble

This feels like the type of move that could work surprisingly well for both parties.

Zaha may no longer possess the explosive pace that made him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous one-on-one attackers, but his numbers in Charlotte suggest he still has plenty to offer.

His ability to play from the left, operate centrally and create chances would give Málaga another dimension in attack.

The biggest question would be financial. Zaha has spent much of his career earning salaries well beyond what Málaga would normally offer, so any agreement would likely require a significant compromise.

However, if the finances are manageable, signing him on a short-term contract could represent a relatively low-risk gamble.

Málaga would gain an experienced attacker with Premier League pedigree, while Zaha would receive another opportunity to prove himself in European football rather than allowing his career to quietly wind down.

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