'Bit of a worry for Arsenal' - Carragher explains why Mikel Arteta would be worried

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal may already be looking over their shoulder at Manchester City, despite beginning their Premier League title defence in perfect fashion.



Mikel Arteta’s side made an early statement by beating City 3-0 in the Community Shield, but Enzo Maresca has quickly steadied things since taking over from Pep Guardiola.

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City have now won five consecutive matches in all competitions, including Sunday’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That run has convinced Carragher that City are emerging as Arsenal’s most obvious threat.

Carragher warns Arsenal about Man City

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher was asked whether winning last season’s Premier League had changed Arsenal’s mentality.

He said, as reported by Metro:

‘Maybe and they’ve maybe got the best squad now as well.

‘You look at Bruno Guimaraes coming off the bench and making that impact, they didn’t have that player last season.

‘Yeah, I think the psychological impact [of winning the title] will be huge for Arsenal.

‘They won’t have that worry they’ve had of getting across the line.

‘They know they can, they’ll feel they’re the best team and the best squad.

‘But I think what City did yesterday will be a little bit of a worry for Arsenal: “Oh, we know who our challenger is right now!”‘

Carragher had actually tipped Arsenal to retain their crown before the campaign began.

City are showing the quality of champions again

Carragher’s warning makes sense because City’s derby victory was about more than three points.

Maresca’s team played with ten men from the 23rd minute following Phil Foden’s red card and still found a way to win through Erling Haaland. That sort of resilience is exactly what title-winning teams need.

Arsenal remain in an excellent position themselves. They have won their opening four league matches, while summer signing Bruno Guimaraes has already shown the depth Arteta now possesses by coming off the bench and scoring against Sunderland.

The Community Shield suggested Arsenal were comfortably ahead of City. Less than a month later, that gap already looks much smaller.

City are still adapting to life after Guardiola, but five straight victories indicate Maresca has found momentum quickly. Arsenal may have the stronger and deeper squad, but they now know their old rivals are unlikely to disappear quietly.

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