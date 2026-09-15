'He will have to earn' - Arteta sends clear message to Arsenal player lacking playing time

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Max Dowman could be handed another important chance to impress for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the teenager will not be fast-tracked into the team simply because of his potential.



The 16-year-old is already one of the most exciting prospects at the Emirates after making Premier League history last season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He became the competition’s youngest-ever starter and then announced himself in spectacular fashion by scoring his first senior goal against Everton.

However, Arsenal’s squad has become even stronger, and that means Dowman now faces a very different challenge: proving he deserves minutes in a team packed with established internationals.

Arteta makes his position clear on Max Dowman

Ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting with Ipswich Town, Arteta was asked whether Dowman could be involved after missing out on the matchday squad for the recent 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

He said, as reported by Metro:

‘Well, I wish we could have him here (at Sunderland), but we have a limitation with the numbers we have,’

Arteta continued:

‘Max will have his chance. He will have his minutes and he will have to earn them like anybody else.

‘You know the talent that we have, the players that we have there, we need to help him and find a way to make sure he continues to develop.’

The issue for Dowman is not a lack of faith, but competition. Arsenal were able to leave him out while still naming senior attacking options such as Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres on the bench against Sunderland.

Reuters highlighted the depth available to Arteta as Arsenal continued their strong start to the season.

Cup games could be crucial for Dowman’s development

Dowman’s situation is actually a positive sign for Arsenal.

In previous years, a player of his talent might have been pushed into the first team out of necessity. Now, Arteta can afford to be more selective and protect his development.

The Carabao Cup therefore becomes especially important. Matches like the trip to Ipswich offer Dowman a realistic pathway to senior minutes without forcing him into high-pressure Premier League situations every week.

There is also a broader lesson here. Breaking records at 16 is impressive, but progression is rarely linear. Dowman now has to show that he can handle physical games, make good decisions under pressure and contribute consistently.

Arsenal clearly believe in him. Arteta’s comments are not a warning so much as a challenge.

The talent is already there. The next step is proving he can earn a place in one of the strongest squads in England.

‘Bit of a worry for Arsenal’ – Carragher explains why Mikel Arteta would be worried