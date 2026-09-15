Bayern Munich move for Man City player ruled out despite his strong start to the season

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rayan Cherki has been linked with a surprise move to Bayern Munich, but fresh information from Germany suggests there is currently no substance behind those reports.



The 23-year-old Manchester City attacker has made an eye-catching start to the new season under Enzo Maresca and has quickly become an important part of City’s attacking setup.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That form naturally makes him an attractive name in the transfer market, but Bayern do not appear to be preparing a move.

Bayern Munich never had Cherki on their transfer list

According to Bayern insider Christian Falk, Bayern are not planning to sign Cherki, either in January or as part of their current recruitment strategy.

Falk says he directly asked Bayern board member Max Eberl about the situation and was told there is no plan to pursue the France international.

Falk also reported that Cherki was never on Bayern’s shortlist, with the Bundesliga champions instead pursuing other attacking options during the summer.

That makes sense given Bayern’s current squad. Michael Olise remains central to their plans and is contracted until June 2029, according to Bayern’s official website.

Serge Gnabry also signed a new deal earlier this year keeping him at the club until 2028.

Cherki has little reason to leave Man City

From Cherki’s perspective, a move away from City would also be difficult to understand at this stage.

He has started the season in excellent form, recording two goals and two assists in the Premier League matches, including a standout two-goal display in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

That kind of production suggests he is becoming increasingly important under Maresca rather than struggling for opportunities.

Bayern could eventually need another winger if their squad changes, particularly if Olise’s long-term future ever becomes uncertain. But at present, the club’s position appears clear: Cherki is not a priority.

For City, that is good news. Cherki offers creativity, unpredictability and the ability to play centrally or from wide areas. At 23, he is still developing, and his early-season numbers suggest there is plenty more to come.

Expert claims Man City are “worried” about 26-year-old despite his undeniable talent