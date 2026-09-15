Jamie Carragher did not hold back in his criticism of Man United star

Jamie Carragher has criticised Bruno Fernandes for the way he reacted during the incident that saw Phil Foden sent off in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.



The flashpoint came in the 23rd minute at Old Trafford, with Foden dismissed for kicking out at the United captain after the pair had clashed. City were forced to play more than an hour with ten men, but Erling Haaland still scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

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The red card has continued to divide opinion, and Carragher has now made it clear that he was particularly unhappy with Fernandes’ reaction.

Jamie Carragher criticised Man United captain

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said two yellow cards would have been a more reasonable outcome and accused Fernandes of exaggerating the contact.

He said, as reported by Mirror:

“What I would say is two yellows [cards] would have been fine. But I was really disappointed with Bruno Fernandes.”

Carragher continued:

“There’s a lot of things in football that we like or we don’t like. My big one that I really don’t like is people going down, pretending they’re hurt. But doing that…I can’t have it.

“I know there will be Manchester United fans watching this saying: “Oh it’s because he’s a Manchester United player, it’s because he’s a foreign player”. On this show about five or six years ago Harry Kane did the same in a game between Tottenham and Everton and I said the same, I can’t accept it. I’m not having the reaction from Bruno there, it was a brush from his foot.”

Foden made a mistake but Fernandes overreacted

Carragher has a fair point about Fernandes making the contact look worse than it appeared. The Portuguese midfielder went down dramatically, and that inevitably influenced the debate around the dismissal.

But Foden still created the problem himself.

Officials judged his secondary kicking motion to be violent conduct, and VAR backed referee Michael Oliver’s decision. Pro Ref later maintained that the red card itself was correct, even though the officials subsequently admitted a separate VAR error over Haaland’s winning goal.

Fernandes may not come out of the incident looking particularly good, but responsibility ultimately rests with Foden for retaliating.

The bigger frustration for United is that the controversy gave them a numerical advantage for most of the match, yet they still could not take advantage. That failure arguably mattered far more than Fernandes’ theatrics.

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