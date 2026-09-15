(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea owners are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sevilla youngster Nico Guillén ahead of a potential move in a future transfer window.

The 18-year-old has caught the attention of Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, whose scouts are impressed by the midfielder’s development in Spain.

According to Ficherio, BlueCo have been conducting extensive follow-up on Guillén after receiving positive reports about his potential. They are believed to be monitoring his progress closely, although there is currently no concrete offer.

Nico Guillén attracts Chelsea interest

Guillén has already had the opportunity to experience first-team football this season, despite his young age. He featured for Sevilla’s senior side during the opening stages of the campaign before returning to the club’s reserve team to continue his development.

The midfielder recently produced an eye-catching display for Sevilla Atlético, scoring twice in their 3-0 victory over Marbella. His second goal was particularly impressive, with the youngster winning possession before cutting inside and finding the top corner with his left foot.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be encouraged by his recent progress, although they are not the only club likely to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The Blues’ interest also comes after BlueCo completed a deal for another Sevilla academy product in the summer, with Strasbourg signing Joaquín Martínez ‘Oso’ for €10 million.

Where does Guillén’s future lie?

Sevilla are in a strong position regarding Guillén’s future. The club recently handed him a new contract and increased his release clause, making it more difficult for interested clubs to prise him away.

Sevilla sporting director José Ignacio Navarro has also confirmed that no formal offer has arrived for the youngster yet.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to step up their interest with a concrete proposal in the coming months. For now, BlueCo appear to be monitoring Guillén’s development closely, but another impressive season could convince them to make their move.