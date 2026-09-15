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Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel after the highly rated teenager indicated he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The 15-year-old has reportedly told Manchester United he wants to leave, and his representatives have formally requested that his registration be cancelled with immediate effect, as per TEAMtalk.

Gabriel is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in English football, and Chelsea are now looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Chelsea push to sign JJ Gabriel

The Blues have been monitoring the youngster for some time and are understood to be particularly keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel has already attracted significant attention because of his performances at youth level. He scored 26 goals in 29 appearances for Manchester United’s Under-18 side last season, while his ability to play across the attack has made him an especially attractive prospect.

He has also been given opportunities around the senior squad and made an appearance during United’s pre-season campaign against Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea have developed a reputation for recruiting some of the best young players available, and Gabriel appears to fit perfectly into their long-term recruitment strategy.

Manchester United, however, are not prepared to give up on the teenager just yet. The club reportedly believe there is still time to resolve the situation and convince him to remain at Old Trafford.

Gabriel’s future remains uncertain

It remains to be seen whether United can persuade Gabriel to change his mind, but Chelsea will certainly be encouraged by the latest developments.

The London club faces competition from some of Europe’s biggest sides, with Gabriel having already attracted attention from clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For Chelsea, securing his signature would represent another major investment in young talent.

For United, losing a player seen as a potential future first-team star would be a significant blow, particularly after the youngster appeared on course for a senior debut this season.