Expert claims Man City are "worried" about 26-year-old despite his undeniable talent

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly developing concerns over Phil Foden’s long-term form after another difficult moment in Sunday’s Manchester derby.



Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute of City’s 1-0 win over Manchester United after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes.

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Although Enzo Maresca’s side still escaped Old Trafford with all three points, the dismissal has added to scrutiny surrounding a player who has struggled to consistently rediscover his best level over the last couple of seasons.

Man City are “worried” about Foden

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that City are increasingly concerned about Foden’s performances, despite continuing to give him regular opportunities under Maresca.

Brown said:

“Phil Foden is still a very talented player and they want to see him get back to his best,”

He continued:

“That’s why he’s still playing every week, they want to give him the platform to perform and show he can still be the Phil Foden we all got used to seeing before the last couple of years.

“But there’s no doubt he’s a million miles off of the player he used to be and he’s got to redeem himself and prove himself again.

“He’s got all the talent in the world so it’s still a possibility for him, but Man City are worried about him because over the last 12 months to two years he hasn’t been the same player.”

The derby certainly did little to ease those concerns. Opta noted that Foden became only the second Man City player ever sent off against United in the Premier League, following Bernardo Corradi in 2006.

Foden still has time but the pressure is growing

Writing Foden off would be premature. He is still only 26 and remains one of the most naturally gifted English players of his generation.

However, City can reasonably expect more from someone who has previously demonstrated that he can decide major matches.

The bigger concern is not simply the red card. It is that the dismissal came at a time when Foden is already trying to prove he can become a consistently dominant figure again.

He now faces a three-match domestic suspension, meaning his next opportunities to rebuild momentum will be delayed.

Maresca has continued to trust him, but competition at City is unforgiving. Players such as Iliman Ndiaye are already making an impact, with the substitute completing six dribbles and winning five fouls after entering the derby at half-time.

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