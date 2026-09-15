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Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara ahead of the January transfer window.

According to David Lynch on Anfield Index, the Premier League giants are among the clubs monitoring the Senegal international, with Andoni Iraola keen to strengthen his midfield options.

Lamine Camara attracts Liverpool interest

The 22-year-old has emerged as an attractive option for Liverpool, who could look to add more physicality and energy to their midfield during the second half of the season.

The Reds allowed Curtis Jones to leave in the summer, and although they have options in central midfield, Iraola may feel another addition is needed as the campaign progresses.

Camara could be a particularly useful signing because of his ability to contribute both defensively and in possession. His energy and physical presence would also suit the demands of a high-intensity system.

Liverpool have already been in contact with the player’s representatives, and the club are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Monaco.

The Senegal international was close to joining Chelsea during the summer, but that move ultimately collapsed despite the Premier League club making a substantial offer.

Monaco are now understood to value the midfielder at around €70 million, meaning Liverpool would have to make a significant financial commitment to secure his services.

Camara could leave Monaco

A January transfer has not been ruled out, and Camara remains keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Liverpool could therefore have an opportunity to bring him to Anfield if they decide that their midfield needs strengthening.

The Reds are also considering other options, but Camara appears to be high on their shortlist.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a formal approach, but the midfielder could become an interesting name to watch when the January window opens.