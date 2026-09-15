Liverpool could reportedly challenge Tottenham Hotspur for experienced Italian sporting director Piero Ausilio.

The 54-year-old is currently available after leaving Inter Milan, and his situation has attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs. Tottenham have been working on a deal for the highly rated executive, but Liverpool could now emerge as a potential alternative.

According to reports via FCInter1908, Spurs have held talks with Ausilio, with manager Roberto De Zerbi particularly keen on bringing the Italian to north London. However, an agreement has not been finalised yet, leaving the door open for other clubs to make their move.

Piero Ausilio attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool are searching for a new sporting director after Richard Hughes stepped down earlier this month. The Reds are therefore expected to consider several candidates as they look to rebuild their recruitment structure.

Ausilio could be an attractive option for the Premier League giants given his extensive experience at Inter Milan. He spent more than two decades with the Italian club and played an important role in building a competitive squad capable of challenging for major honours.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a concrete approach for the experienced director soon.

Tottenham will be hoping to complete their negotiations quickly, especially with Liverpool now potentially entering the race. Ausilio’s experience could prove extremely valuable to both clubs as they look to improve their recruitment strategies.

Where does Ausilio’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested in securing the Italian’s services and could still have an advantage given their existing discussions.

However, Liverpool’s need for a new sporting director makes them a serious potential destination. The Reds will be keen to appoint the right person to oversee their recruitment, and Ausilio’s track record makes him an intriguing candidate.

If Liverpool make their interest concrete, Tottenham could face an unexpected battle for a target they appeared to be closing in on.