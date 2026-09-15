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Liverpool are reportedly preparing for an important January transfer window, with Alejandro Balde emerging as a potential target for the Premier League giants.

The Reds are expected to make changes to their squad under new manager Andoni Iraola, and strengthening both defence and midfield could be on the agenda.

According to reports (h/t TEAMtalk), Liverpool have identified Barcelona left-back Balde as a priority target in the winter window. The 22-year-old was linked with Manchester United during the summer, but a move failed to materialise after Barcelona made it clear they wanted a permanent transfer.

Alejandro Balde emerges as a Liverpool target

Liverpool could now take advantage of the situation, with Iraola reportedly viewing Balde as an ideal addition to his squad. Barcelona are believed to value the Spain international at around €40 million.

The Reds already have Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas competing for the left-back position, but there are doubts over whether both players can provide the consistency Iraola wants.

Balde would give Liverpool another attacking option at the full-back position and could become an important part of the new manager’s plans.

Liverpool move would be ideal for Balde

The 22-year-old defender is unlikely to play regularly at the Spanish club, and it would be ideal for him to move on and join the Premier League. If he manages to impress in England, Liverpool will be able to provide him with regular gametime. He has shown his quality in La Liga, and he has the technical attributes to thrive in English football.

The move could be ideal for all parties. Barcelona will also look to recoup some money from his departure. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming months.