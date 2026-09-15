Man United and Bruno Fernandes struggling over key issue involving new contract for him

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are working to keep Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford beyond his current deal, with fresh talks underway over an extension for the club captain.



The 32-year-old remains one of Michael Carrick’s most important players and has started all six of United’s matches this season.

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Despite interest from Galatasaray and clubs elsewhere in Europe and Saudi Arabia during the summer, United resisted approaches and are now trying to strengthen their position by agreeing improved terms.

Contract talks are ongoing with Bruno Fernandes

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man United and Fernandes are in discussions over a new contract, although an agreement has not yet been finalised.

The talks are reportedly taking longer because both sides are still working through details involving bonuses, clauses and the overall structure of the deal.

ESPN also reports that United want Fernandes to stay but negotiations have slowed while those finer points are resolved.

Fernandes has started the campaign strongly. He scored his fourth goal of the season in United’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah, finding the net in the 42nd minute as Carrick’s side marked their return to the competition in convincing fashion.

Sky Sports’ match report confirmed Fernandes was among four different United scorers that evening.

Keeping Fernandes still makes sense for Man United

Fernandes’ age naturally makes this an important decision for United. He will be 33 next year, so handing him a long and expensive contract would carry some risk.

However, replacing his influence would arguably be even more difficult.

He remains United’s captain, primary creative midfielder and one of their most reliable sources of goals. Even as Carrick reshapes the midfield around younger players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos, Fernandes continues to provide experience and end product.

That is why United should not view this simply as rewarding past service. A new deal would be about protecting one of the few players who can still decide matches consistently.

At the same time, the club must be sensible. Performance-related bonuses and a carefully structured contract would make more sense than committing huge guaranteed wages deep into his thirties.

The summer interest also matters. Galatasaray tested United’s resolve, while Saudi clubs continue to offer enormous financial packages to established stars.

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