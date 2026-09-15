Erling Haaland celebrates scoring for Man City vs Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has been linked with a potential move away from Manchester City in 2027, with Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring his situation.

The Norway international remains one of the most important players at the Etihad Stadium, but reports suggest the possibility of him seeking a new challenge could become more realistic in the coming years.

Erling Haaland attracts Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Haaland signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City in 2025, committing his future to the club until 2034. However, there is reportedly an understanding between the striker and the club’s hierarchy that City would be willing to discuss his situation if he eventually decides that he wants a different challenge.

The 25-year-old has shown no clear desire to leave Manchester City at the moment, and he remains fully focused on succeeding with the Premier League giants. He has also enjoyed a hugely successful spell since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are nevertheless keeping a close eye on the situation, as per TEAMtalk.

Both Spanish giants reportedly believe that 2027 could provide an opportunity to make their move for the Norwegian. Barcelona continue to look for a long-term elite striker, while Real Madrid are also expected to assess their attacking options over the next couple of seasons.

Where does Haaland’s future lie?

It remains to be seen whether Haaland will actually consider leaving Manchester City when that opportunity arrives. The striker was reportedly never seriously considering an exit in 2026 and has remained committed to the club.

However, 2027 could be different, particularly with both Barcelona and Real Madrid preparing for the possibility that he becomes available.

City will certainly hope their superstar remains at the Etihad for many more years, but the growing interest from Spain could make Haaland’s long-term future an interesting story to follow.