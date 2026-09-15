Endrick celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a chance to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has struggled to establish himself at the Spanish club, and his lack of regular first-team football could lead to a temporary move away from the Bernabeu.

According to AS, A loan move could become an option if Endrick remains on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad over the coming months. TEAMtalk claims Manchester United hold long-term interest in signing the Brazilian attacker.

Endrick attracts Manchester United interest

The young striker arrived at Real Madrid with enormous expectations after establishing himself as one of South America’s most exciting attacking talents.

However, breaking into a star-studded Real Madrid attack has proven difficult. The competition for places means Endrick needs consistent opportunities to keep developing, and a spell elsewhere could provide the regular football he needs.

Manchester United could be an interesting destination for the Brazilian. The Premier League giants have already invested heavily in their attack, but questions remain about the depth and consistency of their options in the final third.

A move for Endrick would therefore give them another talented forward while also allowing the youngster to gain experience in English football.

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Could Endrick leave Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are understood to remain reluctant to part company with the striker on a permanent basis, meaning a loan agreement would be the more realistic route.

Endrick previously spent time away from Madrid on loan, and another temporary move could be considered if his situation does not improve.

Manchester United are not alone in monitoring the player, with several European clubs also interested. However, the possibility of regular Premier League football could make Old Trafford an appealing destination.

It remains to be seen whether United decide to make a formal approach, but Endrick’s situation is certainly one to watch ahead of January.