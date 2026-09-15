(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick if they decide to make another dugout change.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign, winning just one of their opening four matches. Carrick’s position is now under greater scrutiny, with the club seemingly prepared to consider its options if results do not improve.

According to reports from Italy (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United have already identified Conte as a possible candidate to take over from Carrick. The experienced Italian manager is currently without a club and could be an attractive option for the Premier League giants.

Antonio Conte emerges as Manchester United option

Conte has a wealth of experience at the highest level and has enjoyed success with several major European clubs. His ability to compete immediately for trophies could make him an appealing choice for Manchester United if they decide a managerial change is necessary.

The Italian is also understood to be waiting for an attractive project before returning to management. Manchester United would certainly represent one of the biggest opportunities available to him, although it remains unclear whether the club are seriously preparing to make an approach at this stage.

Carrick has only recently taken charge, and Manchester United will surely hope that their fortunes can improve before they are forced into another major decision.

Where does Carrick’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Conte’s name is also being linked with other opportunities, meaning Manchester United may face competition if they eventually decide to make a move for the former Chelsea manager.

For now, Carrick will focus on turning things around and proving he deserves more time at Old Trafford. The next few weeks could be crucial, however, with the club unlikely to tolerate a prolonged run of poor results.

It remains to be seen whether Conte eventually becomes a realistic option for Manchester United.