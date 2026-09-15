(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic.

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Newcastle are now emerging as a potential destination for the talented midfielder.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their midfield options, and Sucic could be an interesting addition ahead of the January transfer window.

Luka Sucic attracts Newcastle interest

The 24-year-old joined Real Sociedad from Red Bull Salzburg in 2024 and has continued to develop into an important player for the Spanish side.

Sucic has impressed with his technical ability and versatility, and Newcastle are believed to appreciate the different roles he can perform in midfield and attack.

He can operate as an attacking midfielder and also play in a more advanced role, giving Newcastle another option in their attacking setup.

According to reports from Spain (h/t SportWitness), Newcastle have been monitoring the player and could be prepared to make a serious move for him in January.

Sucic has reportedly been one of Real Sociedad’s standout performers this season, despite the club’s inconsistent start to the campaign. He has already contributed with goals and continues to attract attention from clubs across Europe.

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Where does Sucic’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly prepared to pay the midfielder’s €60 million release clause if they decide to pursue their interest.

It remains to be seen whether Sucic would be open to a move to the Premier League, but Newcastle could offer him an exciting opportunity to continue his development at a club with major ambitions.

The Magpies will hope that their interest can develop into a concrete offer, although convincing the player to leave Real Sociedad could prove crucial.

If Newcastle get the deal done, Sucic could add creativity and versatility in midfield while potentially becoming an important part of their long-term plans.