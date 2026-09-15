Paul Scholes questions whether Man United starter is good enough to win league title

Paul Scholes has raised fresh doubts over Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, questioning whether the Belgian is truly at the level required for a Premier League title-winning side.



Lammens joined United from Royal Antwerp in 2025 for £18.1 million and has since established himself as Michael Carrick’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, Scholes believes the jury is still out, particularly when comparing him with the elite goalkeepers who have historically formed the foundation of championship-winning teams.

Scholes raises concern over Man United goalkeeper

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes argued that United cannot realistically challenge for major honours without certainty in goal.

He said:

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?

“Lammens might be that; I don’t know; I think the jury’s probably still out on that, and then you build from the back four, like Arsenal.

“It’s the way Arsenal started three or four years ago.

“Defensively, they have been absolutely brilliant.

“You need a top-class goalkeeper.

“You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams with… Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers.

“You start from the back, of course you do.

“Whether Michael has just got to be patient and wait for that, I don’t know.”

The comments came on the latest episode of the podcast, which focused heavily on United’s derby defeat to Manchester City.

Lammens’ early-season numbers also explain why the debate remains open. According to FBref, he has conceded six goals in three Premier League appearances, making nine saves from 15 shots on target for a 60% save rate. He is yet to keep a league clean sheet this season.

Scholes has a point but Lammens deserves more time

Scholes’ argument is understandable. Liverpool had Alisson, Arsenal have David Raya and United’s greatest teams were built with figures such as Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar behind the defence.

But writing Lammens off now would be premature.

At 24, he is still young for a goalkeeper and has been playing behind a United defence that has hardly looked settled. Goalkeepers are often judged by goals conceded, but defensive structure matters enormously too.

There have also been encouraging signs. Lammens kept a clean sheet in United’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah, while he made four saves in the 2-2 draw at Everton.

The bigger question is whether he can develop from a promising goalkeeper into an elite one.

Manchester United star accused of cheating after controversial derby incident