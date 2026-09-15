(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has come under heavy criticism following Manchester United’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, with former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor accusing the United captain of cheating during the incident that led to Phil Foden’s red card.



Foden was dismissed in the 23rd minute after kicking out at Fernandes, but City still went on to win through Erling Haaland’s second-half goal.

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That winner was itself highly controversial, with refereeing body Pro Ref later admitting VAR made an error by allowing it to stand.

Agbonlahor launches scathing attack on Man United captain

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor argued that Fernandes played a major role in getting Foden sent off and claimed United’s eventual defeat represented a form of “karma.”

He said:

“At the end of the day, Bruno Fernandes is a cheat,”

Agbonlahor continued:

“He’s an outstanding player, but he’s a cheat. You’ve kicked Foden twice on the floor, which should have been a red card to you. Then Foden’s lashed out a tiny little bit and you’re rolling around when you’re not hurt. A proper referee goes over and says, ‘You two, cut it out’. A yellow each, play on. It’s never a red card.”

The incident divided opinion. Match footage showed Foden retaliating after a clash with Fernandes, while The Guardian’s live coverage noted that Fernandes’ initial action was also open to interpretation.

Did the referee make the right decision over the incident?

Agbonlahor’s criticism is extremely strong, but the bigger issue is that Foden gave the referee a decision to make.

Fernandes certainly exaggerated the contact, and his own involvement before Foden’s kick deserves scrutiny. However, retaliation is always dangerous, particularly when VAR is involved.

Foden’s decision to lash out ultimately made a red card possible.

What makes the debate even more complicated is what happened afterwards. City played with ten men for more than an hour yet still won 1-0, with United failing to exploit their numerical advantage.

Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both hit the woodwork, but Michael Carrick’s side could not score.

So while Fernandes’ behaviour will dominate discussion, United’s larger embarrassment was sporting rather than theatrical. They had an extra man, home advantage and plenty of time, and still found a way to lose the derby.

Manchester United star accused of cheating after controversial derby incident