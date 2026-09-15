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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White.

They came close to signing the player last summer, but the midfielder stayed at Nottingham Forest. It seems Tottenham haven’t given up on the chase, and they are ready to revisit a move for the international next year.

Morgan Gibbs-White attracts Tottenham interest

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham rate the 26-year-old highly, and they believe he could be an important player for them. They could certainly use his goals and creativity in the final third. The 26-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder or on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals consistently.

The opportunity to play for Tottenham will also be exciting for the midfielder. It would be a step up in his career.

Spurs have been very active in the transfer market this summer, spending over £300 million. They will need to secure a respectable finish in the table in order to attract quality players.

It remains to be seen whether they can have a successful season this year and sign the 26-year-old Nottingham Forest star next summer.

Gibbs-White’s future at Nottingham Forest

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest is prepared to sanction his departure next summer. The 26-year-old has shown his quality consistently at Nottingham, and this could be the right time for him to join a bigger club where he can fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The midfielder scored 18 goals in all competitions last season and added seven assists. He could prove to be a tremendous upgrade on some of Tottenham’s current options.